US STOCKS-Wall St dips after tepid GDP, earnings
NEW YORK Oct 17 Wall Street ended modestly lower on Monday as energy stocks retreated along with oil prices, while Amazon and Netflix weighed on the consumer discretionary sector.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 53.31 points, or 0.29 percent, to 18,085.07, the S&P 500 lost 6.54 points, or 0.31 percent, to 2,126.44 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 14.34 points, or 0.27 percent, to 5,199.82. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
