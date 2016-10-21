NEW YORK Oct 21 The S&P 500 and the Dow ended little changed and the Nasdaq advanced on Friday, as a record day for Microsoft and earnings from McDonald's helped offset a fall in energy and healthcare names.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 16.43 points, or 0.09 percent, to 18,145.92, the S&P 500 lost 0.19 points, or 0.01 percent, to 2,141.15 and the Nasdaq Composite added 15.57 points, or 0.3 percent, to 5,257.40. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)