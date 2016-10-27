Oct 27 U.S. stocks dipped in a choppy session after the latest round of earnings reports, as a decline in the consumer discretionary sector and interest-rates sensitive stocks outweighed gains in healthcare.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 29.31 points, or 0.16 percent, to 18,170.02, the S&P 500 lost 6.39 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,133.04 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 34.29 points, or 0.65 percent, to 5,215.97. (Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Nick Zieminski)