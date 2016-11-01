NEW YORK Nov 1 The S&P 500 closed at its lowest in nearly four months on Tuesday amid growing concern over next week's U.S. presidential election and prospects for higher U.S. interest rates.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 105.32 points, or 0.58 percent, to 18,037.1, the S&P 500 lost 14.43 points, or 0.68 percent, to 2,111.72 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 35.56 points, or 0.69 percent, to 5,153.58. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Nick Zieminski)