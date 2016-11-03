US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed after two-day rally
NEW YORK, Jan 26 The S&P 500 ended little changed on Thursday as investors paused following a two-day rally that pushed the Dow Jones Industrial Average above the 20,000 mark.
NEW YORK Nov 3 The S&P 500 fell for an eighth straight session on Thursday, its longest losing streak since the 2008 financial crisis, as Facebook shares weighed and investors grappled with uncertainty over next week's U.S. presidential election.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 28.49 points, or 0.16 percent, to 17,931.15, the S&P 500 lost 9.25 points, or 0.44 percent, to 2,088.69 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 47.16 points, or 0.92 percent, to 5,058.41. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Dow up 0.14 pct, S&P 500 down 0.07 pct, Nasdaq up 0.02 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Dow up 0.13 pct, S&P down 0.10 pct, Nasdaq down 0.04 pct (Updates to early afternoon)