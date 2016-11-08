US STOCKS-Wall St set to open slightly higher as earnings roll in
* Futures: Dow up 6 pts, S&P down 1 pt, Nasdaq up 6.75 pts (Adds details, comment, updates shares)
Nov 8 U.S. stocks rose for a second straight session on Tuesday as investors bet Democrat Hillary Clinton would probably win the U.S. presidential election.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 72.90 points, or 0.4 percent, to 18,332.50, the S&P 500 gained 8.02 points, or 0.38 percent, to 2,139.54 and the Nasdaq Composite added 27.32 points, or 0.53 percent, to 5,193.49. (Reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by Dan Grebler)
Jan 26 U.S. stock index futures were higher on Thursday, a day after the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above the 20,000 milestone for the first time.
NEW YORK, Jan 25 U.S. stocks climbed on Wednesday and the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed atop the 20,000 mark for the first time as solid earnings and optimism over President Donald Trump's pro-growth initiatives revitalized a post-election rally.