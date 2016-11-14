US STOCKS-Wall St little changed after two-day run; Dow holds 20K
NEW YORK Nov 14 U.S. stocks closed little changed on Monday as a sharp decline in the technology sector offset a steep rise in financial stocks as investors bet on higher interest rates.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 21.58 points, or 0.11 percent, to 18,869.24, the S&P 500 lost 0.18 points, or 0.01 percent, to 2,164.27 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 18.72 points, or 0.36 percent, to 5,218.40. (Reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
