US STOCKS-Futures flat as investors pause after Dow's recent rally
* Futures: Dow up 8 pts, S&P down 0.25 pts, Nasdaq up 3.5 pts
NEW YORK Nov 22 U.S. stocks extended their post-U.S. election rise on Tuesday with moderate gains that pushed the Dow above 19,000 and the three major indexes to record closing levels for a second straight day.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 66.98 points, or 0.35 percent, to 19,023.67, the S&P 500 gained 4.73 points, or 0.22 percent, to 2,202.91 and the Nasdaq Composite added 17.49 points, or 0.33 percent, to 5,386.35. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Dow up 0.16 pct, S&P 500 down 0.07 pct, Nasdaq up 0.02 pct (Updates to market close)
NEW YORK, Jan 26 The S&P 500 ended little changed on Thursday as investors paused following a two-day rally that pushed the Dow Jones Industrial Average above the 20,000 mark.