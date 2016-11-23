US STOCKS-Dow holds above 20,000 at open
* Indexes up: Dow 0.12 pct, S&P 0.01 pct, Nasdaq 0.19 pct (Updates to open)
NEW YORK Nov 23 The Dow and S&P 500 set record closing highs on Wednesday helped by gains in industrial stocks, but losses in technology shares limited the advance and weighed on the Nasdaq Composite.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 59.31 points, or 0.31 percent, to 19,083.18, the S&P 500 gained 1.78 points, or 0.08 percent, to 2,204.72 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 5.67 points, or 0.11 percent, to 5,380.68.
The U.S. stock market will be closed Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.12 pct, S&P 0.01 pct, Nasdaq 0.19 pct (Updates to open)
Jan 26 The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened at a record high, a day after breaching the 20,000 milestone, as investors assessed a host of corporate earnings.
* Futures: Dow up 6 pts, S&P down 1 pt, Nasdaq up 6.75 pts (Adds details, comment, updates shares)