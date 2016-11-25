US STOCKS-Futures higher after Dow closes above 20,000
Jan 26 U.S. stock index futures were higher on Thursday, a day after the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above the 20,000 milestone for the first time.
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 25 Wall Street's three main indexes closed at record highs on Friday, helped by gains in consumer staples and technology stocks as investors hunted for bargains in a post-election rally.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 68.96 points, or 0.36 percent, to 19,152.14, the S&P 500 gained 8.61 points, or 0.39 percent, to 2,213.33 and the Nasdaq Composite added 18.24 points, or 0.34 percent, to 5,398.92. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Chris Reese)
NEW YORK, Jan 25 U.S. stocks climbed on Wednesday and the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed atop the 20,000 mark for the first time as solid earnings and optimism over President Donald Trump's pro-growth initiatives revitalized a post-election rally.
