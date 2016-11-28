Nov 28 U.S. stocks declined on Monday for their worst performance in nearly a month, weighed down by a pullback in the financial and consumer discretionary sectors, as some investors booked profits on the heels of a record-setting week.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 54.24 points, or 0.28 percent, to 19,097.9, the S&P 500 lost 11.63 points, or 0.53 percent, to 2,201.72 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 30.11 points, or 0.56 percent, to 5,368.81. (Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Nick Zieminski)