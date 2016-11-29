NEW YORK Nov 29 U.S. stocks edged higher on Tuesday as an upbeat outlook from UnitedHealth lifted health insurers, but a sharp drop in oil prices weighed on energy shares and limited the advance.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 23.9 points, or 0.13 percent, to 19,121.8, the S&P 500 gained 2.95 points, or 0.13 percent, to 2,204.67 and the Nasdaq Composite added 11.11 points, or 0.21 percent, to 5,379.92. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)