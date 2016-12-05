NEW YORK Dec 5 Wall Street rose on Monday, with the Dow industrials setting fresh record highs, as services sector data gave further evidence of strength in the domestic economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 45.82 points, or 0.24 percent, to 19,216.24, the S&P 500 gained 12.76 points, or 0.58 percent, to 2,204.71 and the Nasdaq Composite added 53.24 points, or 1.01 percent, to 5,308.89. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Nick Zieminski)