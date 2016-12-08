NEW YORK Dec 8 Major U.S. stock indexes climbed again on Thursday and set fresh record highs as a month-long rally following the presidential election of Donald Trump rolled on.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 64.37 points, or 0.33 percent, to 19,613.99, the S&P 500 gained 4.76 points, or 0.21 percent, to 2,246.11 and the Nasdaq Composite added 23.59 points, or 0.44 percent, to 5,417.36. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)