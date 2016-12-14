US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow opens above 20,000 for second straight day
Jan 26 The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened at a record high, a day after breaching the 20,000 milestone, as investors assessed a host of corporate earnings.
NEW YORK Dec 14 U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by a quarter point and signaled hikes could come next year at a faster pace than some expected.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 118.48 points, or 0.6 percent, to 19,792.73, the S&P 500 lost 18.42 points, or 0.810839 percent, to 2,253.3 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 27.16 points, or 0.5 percent, to 5,436.67. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Futures: Dow up 6 pts, S&P down 1 pt, Nasdaq up 6.75 pts (Adds details, comment, updates shares)
Jan 26 U.S. stock index futures were higher on Thursday, a day after the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above the 20,000 milestone for the first time.