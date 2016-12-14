NEW YORK Dec 14 U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by a quarter point and signaled hikes could come next year at a faster pace than some expected.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 118.48 points, or 0.6 percent, to 19,792.73, the S&P 500 lost 18.42 points, or 0.810839 percent, to 2,253.3 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 27.16 points, or 0.5 percent, to 5,436.67. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)