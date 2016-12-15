NEW YORK Dec 15 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, led by gains in bank shares, a day after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the second time in nearly a decade.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 59.59 points, or 0.3 percent, to 19,852.12, the S&P 500 gained 8.74 points, or 0.39 percent, to 2,262.02 and the Nasdaq Composite added 20.18 points, or 0.37 percent, to 5,456.86. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)