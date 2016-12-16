NEW YORK Dec 16 U.S. stocks fell on Friday, weighed by a more than 4-percent drop in Oracle shares, while recently-battered stocks in the real estate and utilities sectors posted the largest gains.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 8.32 points, or 0.04 percent, to 19,843.92, the S&P 500 lost 3.97 points, or 0.18 percent, to 2,258.06 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 19.69 points, or 0.36 percent, to 5,437.16. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)