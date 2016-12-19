US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as earnings come into focus
Jan 24 U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Tuesday as investors assessed quarterly earnings, while seeking clarity on President Donald Trump's economic policies.
NEW YORK Dec 19 U.S. stocks extended a recent rally on Monday but finished the session short of earlier gains after several people were killed by a truck driven into a Christmas market in Germany.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 40.13 points, or 0.2 percent, to 19,883.54, the S&P 500 gained 4.46 points, or 0.20 percent, to 2,262.53 and the Nasdaq Composite added 20.28 points, or 0.37 percent, to 5,457.44.
Earlier, indexes had pared gains after the Russian ambassador to Turkey was shot dead in Ankara. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Futures: Dow down 3 pts, S&P down 0.25 pts, Nasdaq up 4.5 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
* Futures: Dow up 4 pts, S&P down 0.25 pts, Nasdaq up 1.25 pts