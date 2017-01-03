US STOCKS-Wall St to open higher as Trump rally reignites
* Boeing up after saying it expects to deliver more planes in 2017
NEW YORK Jan 3 Wall Street rose on Tuesday as a post-election rally extended into the new year, helped by gains in Verizon Communications and technology companies including Alphabet and Facebook.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 115.63 points, or 0.59 percent, to 19,878.23, the S&P 500 gained 18.8 points, or 0.84 percent, to 2,257.63 and the Nasdaq Composite added 45.97 points, or 0.85 percent, to 5,429.08. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
Jan 25 S&P 500 index futures hit a record intraday high on Wednesday, pointing to a revival of the post-election rally, encouraged by President Donald Trump's push for pro-growth policies.
