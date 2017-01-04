NEW YORK Jan 4 U.S. shares ended higher on Wednesday after minutes from the Fed's December meeting showed policymakers were concerned that quicker economic growth under President-elect Donald Trump could require faster interest-rate increases to limit inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 60.4 points, or 0.3 percent, to 19,942.16, the S&P 500 gained 12.92 points, or 0.57 percent, to 2,270.75 and the Nasdaq Composite added 47.92 points, or 0.88 percent, to 5,477.01. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Nick Zieminski)