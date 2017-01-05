US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record highs on bank, tech gains
NEW YORK Jan 5 The S&P 500 closed slightly lower on Thursday weighed by financial shares and as investors dumped traditional retailers, but the Nasdaq Composite set a record closing high led by the strength of online retailer Amazon.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 42.87 points, or 0.21 percent, to 19,899.29, the S&P 500 lost 1.75 points, or 0.08 percent, to 2,269 and the Nasdaq Composite added 10.93 points, or 0.2 percent, to 5,487.94. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by James Dalgleish)
