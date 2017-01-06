US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record highs on bank, tech gains
NEW YORK Jan 6 The Dow came within one point of 20,000 for the first time ever on Friday and the Nasdaq and S&P 500 hit record highs, boosted by Apple, extending a two-month rally fueled by optimism about U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 64.99 points, or 0.33 percent, to 19,964.28, the S&P 500 gained 8.01 points, or 0.353019 percent, to 2,277.01 and the Nasdaq Composite added 33.12 points, or 0.6 percent, to 5,521.06. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
