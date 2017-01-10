US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record highs on bank, tech gains
* Indexes up: Dow 0.67 pct, S&P 500 0.72 pct, Nasdaq 0.83 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon trading, changes byline)
NEW YORK Jan 10 The S&P 500 ended flat on Tuesday as gains in healthcare and financials offset a drop in energy shares, while the Nasdaq hit another record high close.
A drop in shares of IBM weighed on the Dow.
Based on the latest available results, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 31.85 points, or 0.16 percent, to 19,855.53, the S&P 500 was unchanged at 2,268.9 and the Nasdaq Composite added 20.00 points, or 0.36 percent, to 5,551.82. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.67 pct, S&P 500 0.72 pct, Nasdaq 0.83 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon trading, changes byline)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.46 pct, S&P 0.44 pct, Nasdaq 0.42 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.18 pct, S&P 0.23 pct, Nasdaq 0.25pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)