US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow tops historic 20,000 mark
Jan 25 The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded above 20,000 for the first time on Wednesday, resuming a rally that began in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump's election victory.
NEW YORK Jan 12 The three major U.S. stock indexes closed lower on Thursday as investors awaited fourth-quarter earnings and details of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's economic policy a week before his inauguration.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 63.28 points, or 0.32 percent, to 19,891, the S&P 500 lost 4.88 points, or 0.21 percent, to 2,270.44 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 16.16 points, or 0.29 percent, to 5,547.49. (Reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Boeing up after saying it expects to deliver more planes in 2017
Jan 25 S&P 500 index futures hit a record intraday high on Wednesday, pointing to a revival of the post-election rally, encouraged by President Donald Trump's push for pro-growth policies.