NEW YORK Jan 17 U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday with financials, transports and other big post-election gainers losing ground as earnings season kicks into gear.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 58.96 points, or 0.3 percent, to 19,826.77, the S&P 500 lost 6.8 points, or 0.30 percent, to 2,267.84 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 35.39 points, or 0.63 percent, to 5,538.73. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)