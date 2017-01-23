NEW YORK Jan 23 U.S. stocks edged lower on Monday as early moves from President Donald Trump highlighting a protectionist stance on trade gave investors cause to rethink the post-election rally.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 26.44 points, or 0.13 percent, to 19,800.81, the S&P 500 had lost 6 points, or 0.27 percent, to 2,265.22 and the Nasdaq Composite had dropped 2.39 points, or 0.04 percent, to 5,552.94. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)