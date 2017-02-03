UPDATE 10-Seven sailors missing after US Navy destroyer collides with container ship in Japan
* Three sailors medically evacuated, including ship's commander
NEW YORK Feb 3 U.S. stocks climbed on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing just short of a record high, boosted by gains in financial shares as President Donald Trump moved ahead with deregulation action and by a strong payrolls report.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 185.52 points, or 0.93 percent, to end at 20,070.43, the S&P 500 gained 16.43 points, or 0.72 percent, to 2,297.28 and the Nasdaq Composite added 30.57 points, or 0.54 percent, to 5,666.77. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Three sailors medically evacuated, including ship's commander
June 16 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday it would buy Whole Foods Market Inc for $13.7 billion, in an embrace of brick-and-mortar stores that could turn the high-end grocer into a mass-market merchant and upend the already struggling U.S. retail industry.
June 16 Apparel retailer Buckle Inc said on Friday that credit card information of some of its customers may have been compromised after its payment system was breached by a "criminal entity" following purchases made at some of its stores.