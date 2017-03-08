NEW YORK, March 8 The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped on Wednesday as energy stocks suffered their worst drop in nearly six months.

Based on latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 69.14 points, or 0.33 percent, to 20,855.62, the S&P 500 had lost 5.4 points, or 0.23 percent, to 2,362.99 and the Nasdaq Composite had added 3.62 points, or 0.06 percent, to 5,837.55. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)