GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks end flat though Amazon deal weighs; dollar dips
* U.S. stocks end flat, though Amazon.com, Whole Foods deal weighs
NEW YORK, March 8 The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped on Wednesday as energy stocks suffered their worst drop in nearly six months.
Based on latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 69.14 points, or 0.33 percent, to 20,855.62, the S&P 500 had lost 5.4 points, or 0.23 percent, to 2,362.99 and the Nasdaq Composite had added 3.62 points, or 0.06 percent, to 5,837.55. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* U.S. stocks end flat, though Amazon.com, Whole Foods deal weighs
TORONTO, June 16 Canada's benchmark stock index rose on Friday as energy shares rebounded with oil prices, offsetting losses for consumer staple companies on news that internet retailer Amazon.com Inc was buying Whole Foods Market Inc.
June 16 A CenturyLink Inc employee claimed she lost her job for blowing the whistle on the telecom company's sales culture, according to a Bloomberg report on Friday.