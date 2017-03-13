BRIEF-GM plans to open new supplier park at its Arlington assembly
* General Motors says plans to open a new supplier park to support future vehicle production at its Arlington assembly
NEW YORK, March 13 U.S. stocks ended little changed in light volume on Monday, with traders eyeing a Federal Reserve meeting expected to result in a rate increase later this week.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 21.3 points, or 0.1 percent, to 20,881.68, the S&P 500 gained 0.93 points, or 0.04 percent, to 2,373.53 and the Nasdaq Composite added 14.06 points, or 0.24 percent, to 5,875.78. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Dow up 0.08 pct, S&P down 0.09 pct, Nasdaq down 0.22 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Credit agreement was amended to reduce rate at which term loan bears interest