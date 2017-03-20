NEW YORK, March 20 The S&P 500 fell on Monday as investors worried that President Donald Trump's plan to cut taxes and boost the economy could take longer than previously expected.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 8.42 points, or 0.04 percent, to 20,906.2, the S&P 500 lost 4.79 points, or 0.20 percent, to 2,373.46 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.53 points, or 0.01 percent, to 5,901.53. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)