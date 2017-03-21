NEW YORK, March 21 Wall Street fell sharply on Tuesday as investors worried that President Donald Trump will struggle to deliver promised tax cuts that propelled the market to record highs in recent months, with nervousness deepening ahead of a key healthcare vote.

The S&P 500 dropped more than 1 percent for the first time since October.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 237.71 points, or 1.14 percent, to 20,668.15, the S&P 500 lost 29.49 points, or 1.24 percent, to 2,343.98 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 107.70 points, or 1.83 percent, to 5,793.83. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)