NEW YORK, March 30 Financial shares led Wall
Street higher on Thursday after data showed U.S. economic growth
was stronger than previously reported last quarter, helped by
robust consumer spending.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 69.17 points,
or 0.33 percent, to 20,728.49, the S&P 500 gained 6.93
points, or 0.29 percent, to 2,368.06 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 16.80 points, or 0.28 percent, to 5,914.34.
The Nasdaq Composite, up 10 of the past 12 sessions, set a
record closing high.
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Nick Zieminski)