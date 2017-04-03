NEW YORK, April 3 Wall Street fell on Monday as auto sales disappointed and investors questioned whether the Trump administration would deliver on its pro-business economic stimulus.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 13.01 points, or 0.06 percent, to 20,650.21, the S&P 500 lost 3.88 points, or 0.16 percent, to 2,358.84 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 17.06 points, or 0.29 percent, to 5,894.68. (Reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by Nick Zieminski)