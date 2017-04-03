BRIEF-Capital One Financial's May domestic credit card net charge-offs rate 5.23 pct
* Capital One Financial Corp - May domestic credit card net charge-offs rate 5.23 percent versus 5.33 percent in April
NEW YORK, April 3 Wall Street fell on Monday as auto sales disappointed and investors questioned whether the Trump administration would deliver on its pro-business economic stimulus.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 13.01 points, or 0.06 percent, to 20,650.21, the S&P 500 lost 3.88 points, or 0.16 percent, to 2,358.84 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 17.06 points, or 0.29 percent, to 5,894.68. (Reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Expects Q2 ASMs of 15,615 million - 15,665 million - SEC filing
* Resource Real Estate Diversified Income Fund reports a 6.28 percent passive stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc as of June 09, 2017 - SEC Filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: