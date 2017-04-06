NEW YORK, April 6 Wall Street's major indexes ended slightly higher but well off session highs as investors grew nervous about a meeting between China's President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 14.87 points, or 0.07 percent, to 20,663.02, the S&P 500 gained 4.54 points, or 0.19 percent, to 2,357.49 and the Nasdaq Composite added 14.47 points, or 0.25 percent, to 5,878.95. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)