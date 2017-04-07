NEW YORK, April 7 Wall Street's three major
indexes edged lower on Friday to end well below session highs
after a weaker-than-expected job report, a U.S. missile strike
in Syria and comments by a key Federal Reserve official on the
Fed's plan to reduce its balance sheet.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 7.06 points, or
0.03 percent, to 20,655.89, the S&P 500 lost 1.93 points,
or 0.08 percent, to 2,355.56 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 1.14 points, or 0.02 percent, to 5,877.81.
