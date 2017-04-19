BRIEF-Nucor expects Q2 profit in range of $1.00-$1.05/shr
* Nucor corp - expects q2 results to be in range of $1.00 to $1.05 per diluted share
NEW YORK, April 19 The S&P 500 and Dow closed lower while the Nasdaq advanced on Wednesday as investors digested the latest round of earnings, while a drop in oil prices weighed on the energy sector.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 119.47 points, or 0.58 percent, to 20,403.81, the S&P 500 lost 4.07 points, or 0.17 percent, to 2,338.12 and the Nasdaq Composite added 13.56 points, or 0.23 percent, to 5,863.03. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* linde North America-new production jv with Air Products to build a large-scale air separation unit and industrial gas liquefier in glenmont, NY
June 15 Nike Inc said on Thursday it would cut about 2 percent of its global workforce as part of efforts to simplify its organizational structure, that will bring down its business segments to four from six.