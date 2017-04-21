BRIEF-DBV Technologies announces appointment of Julie O'Neill to board of directors
* DBV Technologies announces appointment of Julie O'Neill to board of directors
NEW YORK, April 21 U.S. stocks dipped on Friday as investors were cautious ahead of the first round of the closely-contested French presidential election, but the S&P 500 managed to notch its first weekly gain in three.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 30.95 points, or 0.15 percent, to 20,547.76, the S&P 500 lost 7.14 points, or 0.30 percent, to 2,348.7 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 6.26 points, or 0.11 percent, to 5,910.52.
For the week, the Dow gained 0.46 percent, the S&P added 0.85 percent and the Nasdaq added 1.8 percent, in the first weekly gain over the past three. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* DBV Technologies announces appointment of Julie O'Neill to board of directors
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.11 billion as of June 14 versus $1.12 billion as of June 13
* Desert Star to acquire the Kutcho high grade copper-zinc-silver-gold project from Capstone Mining and announces updated PFS results; post tax C$265 million NPV8pct and 27.6pct IRR