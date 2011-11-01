The author is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
are his own.
By John Wasik
Nov 1 Do you have zombie index funds within your
portfolio?
Instead of eating up your brains, they devour your nest egg
with high expenses and walking dead performance. They may be
lurking within your 401(k)-type plan or individual retirement
account.
I like index funds because they generally can track nearly
any kind of asset class. As such, they are the white bread of
investing and should cost about the same from fund to fund. The
cheaper the better. Why pay Nieman-Marcus prices for the same
thing you can get at Costco or Sam's Club for less?
You can vanquish these funds without overtly violent acts,
but first you have to identify them. Unfortunately, mandated
fee disclosure is still pending, so you have to take the
initiative.
So how do you identify a zombie fund? First you need a
reliable benchmark for comparison purposes. The easiest way is
to look at the index that the fund is supposed to be tracking.
A good proxy for the U.S. bond market, for example, is the
Barclays Capital Aggregate Bond Index. It's a basket of listed
bonds. If a fund tracks the index return within 0.20 percentage
points or less, then that's pretty good and not expensive.
A low-cost bond index fund would look like the Fidelity
Spartan Intermediate Term Bond Index (FIBIX.O) investor class
fund, with a 0.20 percent expense ratio. You'd need at least
$10,000 to get into this fund, though.
You want to pay a manager more to get less return on bonds?
The ING US Bond Index portfolio IUSBX.O charges a hefty 0.95
percent annually, meaning it will lag the index by nearly a
full percentage point every year.
What about garden-variety stock index funds? Suppose you
were stuck in a fund like the Principal Large Cap S&P 500 Index
fund (C Shares). The managers charge you 1.3 percent annually
to hold a basket of the largest U.S. stocks. You could reap
huge savings by replacing it with the Fidelity Spartan S&P 500
Index Advantage fund (PLICX.O), with an expense ratio of 0.07
percent.
Here's where "less is more" refers to more than
architecture. The Principal fund lagged the S&P index by
roughly a percentage point over the past year through Oct. 28.
The Fidelity index fund, in contrast, slightly beat the
index over the same period. By lowering your expense ratio, you
got back that percentage point you would've lost in the more
expensive fund.
Over time, the numbers add up. Let's say you had $100,000 in
the Principal fund earning 5 percent over 30 years. At the end
of that period, you'd have lost more than $140,000 to fees and
foregone earnings. The Fidelity fund would have only cost you
about $9,000. So one decision can save you roughly $131,000.
Run your own numbers on the free SEC Mutual Fund Expense
Analyzer (see
here). It will
take about two minutes.
If you have a zombie fund in your portfolio, run away from
it and consider offerings in the DFA, Fidelity, iShares,
Schwab, TIAA-CREF or Vanguard groups.
Have a nest-egg eater in your 401(k)? Suggest alternatives
to your employer or plan administrator. By law, they must
provide the most prudent, low-cost choices. You can sue them if
they've loaded your plan with zombies. Several employee groups
have done so in recent years -- and won (see
www.uselaws.com/news/3/108).
Should we be facing a "new normal" era of single-digit
returns in stocks and bonds, fund expenses will make the
difference between a robust retirement or falling short. Costs
matter, but don't be among the walking dead who never bother to
look at fund expenses.
(Editing by Lauren Young and Beth Gladstone)