NEW YORK Oct 19 The monthly balance in securities margin accounts on U.S. exchanges fell 3.6 percent in September to an eight-month low, data from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority showed on Monday.

Margin debt accounts totaled $497.28 billion in September, the lowest since January, compared with $515.96 billion in August. It was the second time this year the figure fell below $500 billion.

Margin debt is one way to measure how much risk hedge funds and other large investors are taking to enhance their returns through the use of borrowed cash. Extremely high readings are seen as a gauge of overly bullish sentiment.

The figure hit a record high of $549.96 billion in April.

