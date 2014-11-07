By David Randall
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 7 As the prospect of a global glut
of oil sends shares of once-booming U.S. energy companies lower,
some fund managers see value in pipeline and refinery companies,
whose fortunes are tied more to the volume of oil than to its
price.
Energy stocks have plummeted in recent months along with the
price of oil, with U.S. light sweet crude oil most recently
hitting a three-year low of $75.84 a barrel. The S&P 500 energy
index has dropped 13 percent from a June high, and is the only
one of 10 S&P industry sectors in negative territory in 2014.
Still, not every stock is performing poorly.
Companies tied more to the transportation and refining of
oil, and less to output and exploration, have been solid hiding
places of late. Refiner Tesoro Corp is the S&P's best
performing energy stock in the last month, rising 17 percent,
and it has gained 24 percent on the year.
"They're like toll roads," said ClearBridge Investments'
Chris Eades, who oversees about $8 billion in energy strategies
at the firm and whose top holdings include pipeline operators
Williams Companies and Kinder Morgan. Williams
is the best S&P energy sector stock of 2014, up 42 percent,
while Kinder Morgan is up 7 percent.
The fact that quantity has become a selling point is a
reflection of the boom in oil production in the United States.
Largely as a result of hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, the
country is expected to produce a record 1.1 million more barrels
per day in 2014 than the year before, according to the U.S.
Energy Information Administration.
All told, shale production in places such as Texas and North
Dakota has allowed the country to import 8.7 million fewer
barrels of oil per day than in 2006, according to a research
report by Citi.
Margie Patel, lead portfolio manager of the $604 million
Wells Fargo Advantage Diversified Capital Builder Fund
, said her energy holdings are concentrated in refinery
and pipeline companies tied to U.S. production.
One holding, Plains All America Pipeline LP, a $19.4
billion market cap master limited partnership that runs a
network of pipelines in the Midwest, said Wednesday its volumes
swelled 16 percent last quarter compared with the same time last
year. The company estimated volumes should increase an
additional 10 percent in its next fiscal year. Its shares fell
3.5 percent Thursday after its expenses rose more than analysts
expected.
Concerns that U.S. production will decrease if oil prices
continue to fall have sent the Alerian MLP index, which tracks
master limited partnerships, down nearly 5 percent over the last
month. But Patel said these companies often have fewer political
or exploration risks than the global energy companies that some
fund managers have been turning to as defensive plays.
"If I'm going to be in energy, I want to be positioned in
companies that have a higher likelihood that they can grow their
business" because they are concentrated in high-producing shale
regions, she added.
Exxon Mobil, by comparison, has a high cash flow but
has a greater difficulty in finding places to invest its cash,
she said.
Not every fund manager is following suit. Jim Kee, president
of San-Antonio based South Texas Money Management, which manages
funds for pension plans, said his funds are largely moving out
of oil-related companies because global growth is slowing at the
same time that production hits all-time highs.
"Oil prices are finally catching up with the economics," he
said.
Energy companies that remain attractive, he said, are those
such as ConocoPhillips, whose recent declines have made their
dividend yields more attractive. ConocoPhillips, for
example, pays a dividend yield of 4.1 percent.
Other fund managers say they would like to move more money
into pipelines or refiners, but are stymied either by rules that
prevent some clients from investing in master limited
partnerships, or by the rising market value of the companies.
Bill Costello, a co-portfolio manager of the Westwood Small
Cap Value fund, said mergers and acquisitions have pushed the
market caps of most refiners above his threshold.
Now, he is on the outside looking in.
"We do think that those guys are the winners in the near
term," he said.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)