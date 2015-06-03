By John McCrank
NEW YORK, June 3 The piecemeal approach taken by
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in regulating the
stock market is not likely to lead to any major changes in the
coming years, outgoing SEC Commissioner Daniel Gallagher said on
Wednesday.
"We need to do something more dramatic than nipping around
the edges," he said.
The U.S. market has been the focus of intense scrutiny in
recent years following a number of operational issues, including
the 2010 "flash crash," when a trillion dollars was briefly
erased from the market. That scrutiny increased last March after
author Michael Lewis claimed in his book "Flash Boys" that the
markets were rigged to favor brokers and exchanges.
The last major U.S. market reform initiative, called
Regulation National Market System, came ten years ago.
It and other such rule sets are at the root of many of the
problems in the market and they need to be reviewed, said
Gallagher, speaking on a panel at a conference held by
investment banker Sandler O'Neill & Partners.
The SEC has said it plans to undertake a comprehensive
market review and it recently convened the first meeting of its
new 17-member market structure advisory committee that will
debate and make recommendations on various market fixes.
The committee is expected to look at a raft of issues and
perceived market conflicts, including the fee and rebate system
used by exchanges, payments brokers make for retail stock orders
and rules around high-frequency traders and off-exchange trading
venues known as dark pools.
Relying too much on the market structure advisory committee
is the "wrong thing" to do, Gallagher said.
"Each one of those issues will be a shiny object to the SEC
that we'll chase down some hole for two years," said Gallagher,
who recently announced he is leaving the agency.
He said the biggest initiative approved by the SEC recently
has been a program to test whether increasing the minimum
trading increments of small public companies will prompt more
trading in those stocks.
But the results of that experiment are likely years away,
Daniel Coleman, chief executive officer of trading firm KCG
Holdings Inc, said earlier at the conference.
"If this pilot is the first major market-structure thing
we're looking at right now in equities and any result is likely
four years away, I think what it says to me is that we're
looking at the status quo for a while," Coleman said.
