NEW YORK, Aug 31 Real estate investment trusts are set to become a sector unto themselves under a retooling of the finance sector by equity index firms S&P Dow Jones Indices and MSCI. Effective with Thursday's market close, REITs are being split off from banks, insurers and other financial services firms to from an 11th stock market sector and the first new one since 1999. Until now, the Global Industrial Classification Standard, which separates the constituents of key stock market indexes into component sectors, and below them industry groups and sub-industry groups, has operated with 10 business sectors. Under the move, 28 REITs currently included in the S&P 500's financial sector will start trading on their own, according to Howard Silverblatt, senior index analyst at Standard & Poor's in New York. The number of component companies in the financials sector will drop to 64 from the current 92. While notionally effective after the close of trading on Aug. 31, the change will not be fully implemented by S&P until after the close of trading on Sept. 16, in order to coincide with its quarterly rebalance of its indexes. Here are some key facts about the move: * The new sector will constitute about 3 percent of the total S&P 500, making it the third smallest, ahead of materials and telecommunications. * Credit Suisse estimates the amount of selling associated with index fund rebalancing may be as much as $4 billion, with $1 billion on Aug. 31 and about $3 billion on Sept. 16. * The split will have a notable effect on exchange-traded funds, with the largest U.S.-listed financial-sector ETF, the $16 billion Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund, shedding most of its exposure to real-estate securities in exchange for shares in a new ETF, the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund . * The XLF will issue a dividend to XLF shareholders of shares in the XLRE, according to fund manager State Street Global Advisors. Investors will then hold shares in both XLF and XLRE. The dividend applies to investors holding shares of XLF before Sept. 19 and is set to be paid on Sept. 22. * Other financials index funds, such as the Vanguard Financials ETF, are taking a different approach, selling shares of the securities that are no longer held by the indexes they track. * With debt markets starved for yield in the low-interest-rate environment, investors have been snapping up so-called "bond proxies" - stocks with fairly predictable returns that throw off a lot of cash in dividends. * Real-estate funds, which also offer relatively high yields, took in $3.7 billion this year, including $667 million in July, according to Thomson Reuters Lipper data. * The table below details the yearly performance and market capitalizations of REITs through Tuesday's close that are expected to move into the newly created sector: Name RIC YTD Pct Mkt Cap Change American +16.78 48.17 bln Tower Apartment +12.04 7.02 bln Investment AvalonBay -5.27 23.95 bln Boston +10.12 21.59 bln Properties CBRE Group -13.24 10.07 bln Crown Castle +8.95 31.8 bln Int'l Digital +30.94 14.54 bln Realty Trust Equinix Inc +21.72 26.16 bln Equity -11.19 23.64 bln Residential Essex -5.71 14.79 bln Property Extra Space -8.85 10.11 bln Storage Federal +8.97 11.37 bln Realty Investment General +7.53 25.89 bln Growth Properties HCP Inc +3.09 18.43 bln Host Hotels & +17.93 13.43 bln Resorts Iron Mountain +42.17 10.11 bln Kimco Realty +13.3 12.59 bln Macerich Co +1.75 11.79 bln Prologis Inc +23.81 28.0 bln Public -9.66 38.8 bln Storage Realty Income +26.75 16.92 bln Corp Simon +11.04 67.84 bln Property SL Green +2.01 11.56 bln Realty UDR Inc -4.05 9.63 bln Ventas Inc +29.82 25.74 bln Vornado +2.91 19.42 bln Realty Welltower Inc +13.19 27.56 bln Weyerhaeuser +6.2 23.84 bln Co (Compiled by Chuck Mikolajczak and Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Dan Burns and Jonathan Oatis)