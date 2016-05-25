NEW YORK May 25 After a spate of disappointing
quarterly results from big-name retailers, mall real estate
investment trusts (REITs) have come under pressure.
The FTSE NAREIT regional mall index is on track
for its second straight month of declines, after department
store operators such as Macy's and Nordstrom
reported disappointing earnings and soft monthly sales results,
raising concerns about possible store closings.
High-end malls, where names such as Nordstrom serve as an
anchor, are considered more resistant to department store
closings as they are able to attract new occupants often paying
higher rents. A glut of store closings at lower-end malls could
prove more problematic for REITs that own them.
"It wouldn't be surprising if high-end malls ended up with
two traditional department stores compared to the roughly four
traditional department stores currently at most malls," said
Cedrik Lachance, Director of U.S. REIT Research at real estate
research firm Green Street Advisors in Newport Beach,
California.
"The high-end mall still has a lot to offer to retailers and
customers, but many lower-end properties will face sizable
challenges in the coming decade and could garner a
disproportionate share of headlines."
Even if high-end mall REITs lose some department stores as
tenants, analysts said they are able to turn over those
locations at higher rates to stores such as Apple,
Tesla and popular grocer Wegmans.
Alexander Goldfarb, an analyst at Sandler O'Neill Partners
LP in New York points to Simon Property Group Inc and
General Growth Properties Inc as mall operators that
have been able to successfully book newer tenants at rents more
than 10 percent higher.
"It's not about traffic in a mall, it's about conversion to
shopping. That shows the desirability of their centers," said
Goldfarb. By bringing in shoppers willing to spend, the malls
are able to charge new tenants higher rates.
The mall REITS may have been hit with a double whammy -
following quickly on those poor retail reports were numerous
indications from the U.S. Federal Reserve that it could lift
interest rates as early as June.
Higher interest rates could make other investment vehicles
such as bonds more attractive than REITs and other high dividend
stocks. Still, it appears most of the industry took the Fed
warnings in stride. The broad FTSE NAREIT All REIT index
is up more than 4 percent for the year, and fell just
0.4 in the last week since the release of the latest Fed
minutes. The S&P is up about 2.3 percent year to date.
A factor that could help insulate REITs is additional
exposure to investors that will be brought about by their
classification as an eleventh sector by S&P Dow Jones Indicies -
starting September 1.
"The new sector classification will shine a brighter
spotlight on real estate and REITs in particular," said
Lachance.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Andrew Hay)