Nov 9 Amid a burst housing bubble, worldwide
jitters over government debt and the high-profile recklessness
of some financial movers and shakers, markets in the U.S. and
abroad have taken a beating.
Risk today, in almost any form, is seen as the enemy by a
growing number of investors.
This sort of hyper-aversion fascinates academics such as
Victor Ricciardi, an assistant professor of financial
management at Goucher College in Baltimore, Maryland. He writes
about behavioral finance -- that nexus where people's financial
decisions meet their unique psychological profiles.
As Ricciardi explains it, people make financial decisions
rationally -- based on mathematical models and hard statistics
-- or based on gut feelings, the way poker players do. Trouble
is, the turbulent markets of 2011 have largely confounded
investors of both kinds.
And no matter how you invest, losing money almost always
stings. "When people lose a lot of money, it's an emotional
loss," Ricciardi says. "And that emotional loss stays with them
for a long, long time."
So when does the risk aversion end? That's like asking a
Chicago Cubs fan what it's like to lose year in and year out.
"Investors often behave like sports fans," says Hersh Shefrin,
a professor of finance at Santa Clara University in California.
"When things are going badly, they get the feeling it will
never get better."
Add the shocking collapse of MF Global MFGLQ.PK, which
filed for bankruptcy protection Oct. 31, and it equals a recipe
for long-term investor risk aversion.
After all, if MF Global could once boast in its annual
report that "effective risk management is critical to the
success of our business," and flame out so spectacularly, then
who on Wall Street can be trusted? Or have some investors
reached the point where the only risk worth taking is no risk
at all?
"It's totally understandable, if it's not logical," says
Charles Sizemore, principal of Sizemore Capital Management in
Dallas, Texas and author of the Sizemore Investment Letter.
He cites a landmark 1979 study by psychologists Daniel
Kahneman and Amos Tversky, who found that people dislike losses
2.5 times more than they like comparable gains.
This may explain why many investors dwell more on the bad
times than good -- and why every MF Global brings a boatload of
bad memories back to life.
"Generals fight based on the last war, and investors invest
from the last market -- and 2008 was devastating, maybe the
worst since the Great Depression," Sizemore says. Investors
"who rode it out can't bear to go there again. They're timid to
do anything."
For some, short-term relief lies in higher cash allocations
to portfolios. Advisers usually keep 4 to 6 percent in
cash-related liquid investments, says Wayne Cutler, who
co-chairs wealth and risk management practices at Novantas LLC
in New York City. "But for the past three years, it has hovered
between 12 percent all the way up to 20 percent. And we believe
if interest rates were higher, the cash investments would be
even more."
Cutler paints the anxiety in literal life-and-death terms:
"Consumers, especially those in or close to retirement, don't
know where to put their money," he says. "And now that their
home equity nest egg has for the most part vanished, they are
extremely worried about running out of money before they die."
Financial managers chew their nails for a different reason:
They could help scores of anxious investors, if only people
would use them.
A new study from Indiana University's Kelley School of
Business finds that despite the rocky economy, relatively few
investors seek professional guidance that could keep them on
solid financial footing.
The study offered financial guidance to more than 8,000
active retail investors. The advice was free of charge,
generated by an algorithm designed to improve portfolio
efficiency -- and absent of bias or monetary conflicts of
interest of the brokerage.
The conclusions were alarming: Only 5 percent of investors
accepted the free, non-biased advice. "We found ourselves with
a modern, financial version of a horse we'd led to water, but
we couldn't make it drink," said Utpal Bhattacharya, a Kelley
School finance professor and co-author of the study.
So how long will anxious investors sit on the sidelines?
All it takes is a short winning streak to spark some hope,
observers say.
As Shefrin puts it: "Batting slumps end, and markets do
turn around."
That goes for good times as well as bad. Remember when
former Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan coined
"irrational exuberance"? 'Twas 1996, and tech stocks were
through the roof -- and, simultaneously, perched on a
precarious bubble.
Fast forward to 2011, where browbeaten markets could use
even a pauper's ration of that exuberance. Emotions still
dominate, but of a darker variety.
Call it the age of "irrational anxiety."
---The author is a Reuters contributor. The opinions
expressed are his own.
(Editing by Lauren Young, Beth Gladstone and Walden Siew)