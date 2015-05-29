* Small-cap benchmark Russell 2000 to add, delete components
* $5 trillion benchmarked to Russell indexes
* Nearly every U.S. stock affected by annual tweaks
By Chuck Mikolajczak and Noel Randewich
NEW YORK, May 29 Investors trying to capitalize
on the annual tweaks to the makeup of Russell stock indexes may
produce a rush of transactions worth over $40 billion in the
final moments of trading on Friday, June 26, when those changes
are formalized.
The Wall Street summer ritual - often the biggest trading
day of the year - occurs when Russell Investments updates the
component companies in its Russell 1000, 2000 and 3000 indexes
to keep up with the rise and fall of U.S. corporations. Unlike
index operators like Standard and Poor's, which adds and removes
components throughout the year, Russell reconstitutes its
indexes just once.
On Friday, May 29, Russell will rank stocks based mostly on
market capitalization for eligibility in its indexes. Investors
have been attempting for months to predict which stocks could be
affected.
Over 40 stocks, including GoDaddy and Skechers USA
, could be added to the Russell 1000 with a similar
number removed, including Abercrombie & Fitch Co,
according to Credit Suisse. Over 300 companies are expected to
move into and out of the Russell 2000.
The rally in healthcare stocks over the past year is
expected to push a large portion of the sector into the Russell
1000, increasing its weighting in the large-cap index while
simultaneously decreasing its hold on the small-cap Russell
2000.
Investment funds with close to $5 trillion in assets
benchmark their performance to Russell's various indexes, while
investment funds that passively track Russell's indexes have
another $835 billion. Those passively-managed funds have to buy
and sell shares to match changes in the revised Russell indexes
when they go live at the end of June 26.
In anticipation of that crunch, investors place bets ahead
of time on stocks likely to be added and cut.
"It's really important, but everybody thinks it's like this
obscure inside baseball stuff and they don't realize it affects
98-plus percent of all stocks that trade," said Nicholas Colas,
chief market strategist at the Convergex Group in New York. That
is because even small changes to the index affect the weighting
of all of the stocks in the indexes.
The Russell 1000 tracks the largest 1,000
publicly traded U.S. companies; the 2000 tracks the
next 2,000; the Russell 3000 gives Wall Street the
broadest glimpse of U.S. stocks.
Companies with market values above $3.4 billion are expected
to make it into the Russell 1000, analysts say. They see around
$175 million of market capitalization as the lower limit to make
it into the Russell 2000.
Chad Dale, director of index research at Investment
Technology Group in Toronto, estimates $64 billion worth of
shares will change hands on June 26. Convergex, another trading
and market research firm, anticipates about $43 billion in
trades, around 15 percent less than in the 2014 rebalance.
Russell aims for transparency in order to minimize market
disruptions.
"Most market participants are able to anticipate what's
coming in and what's coming out. There really aren't many
surprises," said Rolf Agather, managing director of North
America research for FTSE Russell in Seattle.
Russell announces a preliminary list of additions and
deletions on June 12, with updates on June 19 and early on June
26. Changes become final after the market closes on June 26.
This year, Twenty-First Century Fox Inc, Comcast
Corp and Viacom Inc are expected to be
included in the Russell 1000 as a result of a rule change
allowing multiple share classes.
That adjustment follows Russell making exceptions for more
than one share class of Google Inc and Liberty Global
PLC to remain in their indexes following stock splits.
Domicile rules mean Restaurant Brands International Inc
, formed out of Burger King's takeover of Canadian chain
Tim Hortons last year, is expected to be removed from the
Russell 1000 as it is reclassified as a Canadian company. King
Digital Entertainment Inc and Delphi Automotive PLC
are now expected to be added.
Despite the size and complexity of the trade, many market
participants recognize the need to keep indexes current and look
forward to an event that generates a large amount of volume.
"It creates a lot of volume, it creates a lot of opportunity
for guys to certainly do some business," said Ken Polcari,
Director of the NYSE floor division at O'Neil Securities in New
York. "Hectic is OK, it's not chaos."
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak and Noel Randewich; editing by
Linda Stern and Nick Zieminski)