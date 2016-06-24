NEW YORK, June 24 FTSE Russell reconfigured its indexes at the close in an annual event that triggered the highest trading volume for any session in almost five years and added to Friday's high volatility in the U.S. share market.

Trades in about 933 million shares representing $20.6 billion were executed in Nasdaq's "closing cross" in 0.8 seconds across some 2,464 Nasdaq-listed stocks, according to bourse.

The closing cross brings together the buy and sell interest in specific Nasdaq, NYSE and NYSE MKT stocks and executes all shares for each stock at a single price. The closing prices determined by the closing cross are widely used throughout the industry.

Volume on U.S. exchanges Friday totaled 15.3 billion, the highest since August 2011, according to Bats Global Markets, with Britain's vote to leave the European Union also rattling investors.

Newly reconstituted index membership will take effect when markets open on Monday.

A final list of the changes also is due to be released on Monday, but Wall Street analysts said preliminary lists of the changes showed that in the Russell 2000 small company index, financial firms and consumer staples companies lose weighting and materials companies and producer durables have a stronger role.

In the Russell 1000 large capitalization company index, Apple Inc was to lose its weighting and also be classified as both a value and a growth company at Russell.