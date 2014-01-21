(Repeats Monday's Factbox with no changes to text) By Rodrigo Campos NEW YORK, Jan 20 With the S&P 500 up nearly 30 percent last year, its best performance since 1997, it was a tough bet to go against the tide. That turned 2013 into a tough year for short sellers, investors who borrow a stock and sell it hoping that a drop in the price will allow them to purchase it back before returning it, and pocketing the difference. Following is a list of the top 10 shorted stocks in 2013 as compiled by SunGard's Astec Analytics. The criteria used by Astec was borrowed volumes, borrowing cost, utilization, client interest and news driven stories. The table also includes the percentage change in the stock price last year and the price action in the first few days of trading in 2014. Security 2013 pct 2014 performance year-to-date pct move Tesla Motors 344.1 12.3 Blackberry -37.3 16.5 3D Systems Corp 161.3 -1.5 InterOil Corp -7.3 -1.2 Molycorp Inc -40.5 -1.6 Opko Health Inc 75.5 3.6 Arena Pharmaceuticals -35.1 33.5 J.C. Penney Inc -53.6 -25.1 Herbalife 138.9 -10.9 Sears Holding Corp 18.6 -21.0 Average performance in 2013 56.5 Source: SunGard's Astec Analytics (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Rosalind Russell)