NEW YORK Nov 22 Investors put fresh bets on steel company shares on Tuesday as comments about domestic production from U.S. president-elect Donald Trump helped bolster the positive investor sentiment in the industry that has been fueled by the Nov. 8 election.

U.S. Steel shares jumped 11.9 percent on Tuesday, closing near a two-year high. AK Steel shares climbed 10.7 percent and Olympic Steel surged 16 percent.

In a video about his policy plans posted late on Monday, Trump emphasized his desire for the next generation of production to happen in the United States, including "producing steel."

The remarks underscored Trump's support of the industry, including hopes for a major infrastructure spending program and renewed growth in manufacturing, said Philip Gibbs, an analyst with KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Since the election, the S&P 1500 composite steel index has surged 26 percent.

There has been "more money flowing into equity markets and more into the steel sector more recently because of the Trump trade," Gibbs said, noting that steel company shares had been under-owned heading into the election, with the market positioned for a victory by Hillary Clinton.

In another potentially positive sign for the steel industry, Dan DiMicco, former chief executive of steel producer Nucor Corp , has been mentioned as a candidate for U.S. Trade Representative in a Trump administration.

Steel shares also benefited on Tuesday as prices of steel and its raw materials soared and hit their trade limits in China as investors returned to the market to pick up sold-off commodities.

A recent Goldman Sachs note bullish on commodities also added support. The Goldman analysts upgraded their iron ore price forecasts, noting that "steel consumption is more resilient than expected and demand for iron ore is likely to be supported further by incremental restocking across the steel supply chain."

Short-sellers, meanwhile, have bailed out of bets against the stocks over the past month.

Short interest in U.S. Steel has been cut from 25 percent of the company's float on .21 to 10.9 percent now, according to financial analytics firm S3 Partners.

AK Steel's short interest has fallen over that time by nearly half, to 17.5 percent of the float, according to S3. But even if shorts have been covering their positions over the past month, such moves did not seem to be driving Tuesday's rise in AK Steel, as it actually ticked up from 17.3 percent a day earlier, according to S3 data.

"There's way too much daily trading volume for short covering to be the major force" behind Tuesday's gains in U.S. Steel and AK Steel shares, said Ihor Dusaniwsky, head of research at S3 Partners. "This is buyers looking to get long the stock pushing up the price." (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Dan Grebler)