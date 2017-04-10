By Noel Randewich
SAN FRANCISCO, April 10 Tesla Inc on
Monday briefly became the most valuable U.S. car maker, reaching
a market capitalization of as much as $51.105 billion, higher
than General Motors's.
Helped by an analyst's recommendation, the luxury electric
car maker's stock rose as much as 3.15 percent to a new record
high of $313.73, and its market value was at one point larger
than GM's, which was $51.095 billion, before it dropped behind
again.
Over the past month, Tesla has surged 35 percent as
investors bet that it and Chief Executive Elon Musk will
revolutionize the automobile and energy industries.
Tesla's market capitalization is now equivalent to $102,000
for every car it plans to make in 2018, or $667,000 per car sold
last year. By comparison, GM's market capitalization is
equivalent to $5,000 per car it sold in 2016.
Proponents believe Tesla will become a carbon-free energy
and transportation heavyweight and they argue its valuation is
reasonable based on long-term expectations for Tesla's growth.
They also point to opportunities from Tesla's acquisition
last year of money-losing solar panel installer SolarCity and
Tesla's Nevada battery cell plant aimed at driving down
manufacturing costs.
"Even with all the risks, we think growth investors can't
afford to ignore this stock," wrote Piper Jaffray analyst
Alexander Potter in a report on Monday, upgrading Tesla to
"overweight" from "neutral".
Skeptics believe Tesla's growth targets are unrealistic and
that it is at risk of being overtaken by GM, Ford and other
deep-pocketed manufacturers that are ramping up their own
electric-vehicle offerings.
Jeffrey Gundlach, who oversees more than $105 billion in
assets at Los Angeles-based DoubleLine Capital, told Reuters
last week: "As a car company alone, Tesla is crazy high
valuation. As a battery company - one that expands and innovates
substantially - maybe the valuation can work."
The Silicon Valley car company is rushing to launch its
mass-market Model 3 sedan in the second half of 2017 and quickly
ramp up its factory to reach a production target of 500,000 cars
per year in 2018. Last year it sold 76,230, missing its target
of at least 80,000 vehicles. By comparison, GM sold 10 million
cars and Ford sold 6.7 million.
