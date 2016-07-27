By Lewis Krauskopf
| NEW YORK, July 27
NEW YORK, July 27 With the Dow industrials and
S&P 500 indexes setting new all-time records in the past month,
some investors are waiting for a key group of transportation
stocks to hit fresh highs as well before becoming more confident
the rally will keep chugging along.
Long seen as a barometer of the U.S. economy, the Dow Jones
transport average is closely watched as part of the "Dow
Theory," which tracks performance of both the industrials and
the transports to confirm major trends in the stock market.
The 20-component transports index, which includes airlines,
railroads, package delivery companies United Parcel Service
and FedEx and other stocks, has climbed 12
percent in the past month, rebounding from a selloff stemming
from Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
Those gains have put the index within about 3 percent of a
critical level eyed by investors such as Chuck Carlson of
Hammond, Indiana-based Horizon Investment Services: the 2016
high reached in late April.
"In order to get that all-clear sign ... we really would
like to see that confirming a new significant high," said
Carlson, Horizon's chief executive officer and a contributing
editor to the Dow Theory Forecasts newsletter.
If it fails to reach that April mark, he said, "I think it's
going to be very difficult for the broader market, such as the
industrials and the S&P 500, to continue to move higher."
In 2016, the Dow transports have risen 5 percent, keeping
pace with the Dow industrials' 6 percent gain.
The transports still remain about 15 percent below their
all-time closing high, set in late 2014. A major reason for the
slide has been the downturn in coal that has hurt railroads.
Shares of companies such as Union Pacific and CSX Corp
have dropped at least 20 percent since the late 2014
record.
Some market strategists are less concerned about the
transports breaking to new highs because they see strength
already in other indicators.
Bruce Zaro, chief technical strategist at Bolton Global
Asset Management in Boston, points to strength in sector gauges
that represent wide swaths of the economy, such as the Vanguard
Information Technology Fund ETF or the Vanguard Consumer
Discretionary ETF, as signs that "this market move is
for real."
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Nick Zieminski)