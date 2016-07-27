NEW YORK, July 27 With the Dow industrials and S&P 500 indexes setting new all-time records in the past month, some investors are waiting for a key group of transportation stocks to hit fresh highs as well before becoming more confident the rally will keep chugging along.

Long seen as a barometer of the U.S. economy, the Dow Jones transport average is closely watched as part of the "Dow Theory," which tracks performance of both the industrials and the transports to confirm major trends in the stock market.

The 20-component transports index, which includes airlines, railroads, package delivery companies United Parcel Service and FedEx and other stocks, has climbed 12 percent in the past month, rebounding from a selloff stemming from Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

Those gains have put the index within about 3 percent of a critical level eyed by investors such as Chuck Carlson of Hammond, Indiana-based Horizon Investment Services: the 2016 high reached in late April.

"In order to get that all-clear sign ... we really would like to see that confirming a new significant high," said Carlson, Horizon's chief executive officer and a contributing editor to the Dow Theory Forecasts newsletter.

If it fails to reach that April mark, he said, "I think it's going to be very difficult for the broader market, such as the industrials and the S&P 500, to continue to move higher."

In 2016, the Dow transports have risen 5 percent, keeping pace with the Dow industrials' 6 percent gain.

The transports still remain about 15 percent below their all-time closing high, set in late 2014. A major reason for the slide has been the downturn in coal that has hurt railroads. Shares of companies such as Union Pacific and CSX Corp have dropped at least 20 percent since the late 2014 record.

Some market strategists are less concerned about the transports breaking to new highs because they see strength already in other indicators.

Bruce Zaro, chief technical strategist at Bolton Global Asset Management in Boston, points to strength in sector gauges that represent wide swaths of the economy, such as the Vanguard Information Technology Fund ETF or the Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF, as signs that "this market move is for real."

(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Nick Zieminski)